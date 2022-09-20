Zaya Wade Shares a First Look at Her Tiffany & Co. Campaign and Reveals Her New Hairstyle [Photos]

Zaya Wade is shining bright like a diamond.

via: Page Six

Dwyane Wade’s 15-year-old daughter, Zaya Wade, stars in a new campaign for Tiffany & Co., and showed off a totally new look for the shoot.

“Dreams become reality,” Zaya captioned a slew of stunning photos on Instagram Saturday, her new long hair swept into a chic half-up ‘do.

While Zaya typically sports short, curly locks, last week she posted a photo with waist-length braids, quipping in her caption that she was “planning [her] own Wade World Tour. summer 2023.”

It seems Zaya Wade’s domination has come earlier than expected. In her first campaign for a major brand, the teen models the new Tiffany Lock Bangle in gold, which retails for $6,800 and has been promoted on social media by Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber and more.

Stepmom Gabrielle Union called Zaya “a vision” in the comment section, while Skai Jackson wrote, “Yes sis!! Love this.”

Lil Nas X exclaimed, “omg chewed!” and dad Dwyane dropped a trio of diamond emojis.

Though Zaya might just be the most fashion-forward member of her family, her famous parents love to match in designer duds — and her 3-year-old sister, Kaavia James, even has her own fashion line.

Zaya and dad Dwyane share a special style bond as well; the former NBA player, 40, dyed his hair red to match her fuchsia color in 2020, and designed a special pair of Pride sneakers — which, naturally, they both sported — shortly after Zaya came out as transgender.

Last month, the father of four filed a request to legally change Zaya’s name and gender.