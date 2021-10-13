  1. Home
Yvonne Orji Responds to Woman Who Called Her Out for Being the 'Meanest Celebrity She's Ever Met'

October 13, 2021 10:29 AM PST

Yvonne Orji has issued what many are calling a non-apology to a woman who called her out on social media for being mean.

In a thread started by Twitter user @_mothers__, people have been taking turns sharing their ‘mean’ celebrity encounters. One user, @thecrystaluncut told a story about how ‘mean’ Yvonne Orji was during a Women’s Empowerment conference.

 

 

 

 

After the user’s story went viral, Yvonne responded:

One quick scroll through the Quote Tweets and you can see Yvonne’s response isn’t going over so well.

 

