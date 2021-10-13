Yvonne Orji Responds to Woman Who Called Her Out for Being the 'Meanest Celebrity She's Ever Met'

Yvonne Orji has issued what many are calling a non-apology to a woman who called her out on social media for being mean.

In a thread started by Twitter user @_mothers__, people have been taking turns sharing their ‘mean’ celebrity encounters. One user, @thecrystaluncut told a story about how ‘mean’ Yvonne Orji was during a Women’s Empowerment conference.

(1/2) I met Yvonne Orji at a WOMEN’S EMPOWERMENT CONFERENCE. She was about to give her speech and I asked for a pic while she was waiting. She said no. I respect her privacy, move on and take my seat in the front row. She gets to the part of her speech about being persistent. https://t.co/PCS7kReCfB — Crystal ? (@thecrystaluncut) October 11, 2021

(2/2) She’s like “I only got to where I got because I never took no for an answer.” And then she gestures over to me and says something like “That girl wanted a picture with me, but I said no. If she were more intentional about what she wants, maybe she’d have her pic.” — Crystal ? (@thecrystaluncut) October 11, 2021

In the moment I was like uhh that was rude. I thought she might come up to me and be like oh I was joking and take the pic but no. That put a bad taste in my mouth about her forever. And I didn’t even want the pic that bad! I just thought it would be cool to post on my story ? — Crystal ? (@thecrystaluncut) October 11, 2021

One last thing — I had JUST read Gabrielle Union’s first book. There’s a part where she stepped away from dinner with her friend who was dying of cancer to take a pic w a fan and she still regrets it. So I was trying to be extra sensitive I was proud for walking away so quickly? — Crystal ? (@thecrystaluncut) October 11, 2021

It is not fake! I don’t remember the EXACT words she said so maybe it wasn’t exactly as harsh as I typed it but it did definitely happen. The speech was being recorded too but I can’t find it on the internet anywhere. — Crystal ? (@thecrystaluncut) October 11, 2021

OKAY I FOUND THE VIDEO. My words were not correct in the first tweet (I knew I didn’t remember exactly, as indicated by me saying she said “something like”) and she did not call me “that girl.” Yet STILL somehow the actual video is more painful. Why is she pointing?! pic.twitter.com/9gDDj1z3da — Crystal ? (@thecrystaluncut) October 11, 2021

After the user’s story went viral, Yvonne responded:

Hey Crystal, I’m saddened that’s how you left the event feeling after an encounter with me. Truly wasn’t my intention to make you feel anything less than the beautiful woman you are. — Yvonne Orji (@YvonneOrji) October 12, 2021

One quick scroll through the Quote Tweets and you can see Yvonne’s response isn’t going over so well.

the girl ain’t even say she felt less than beautiful, she just said you were rude when she met you, now you telling her she must’ve felt ugly lmaoooo https://t.co/OakgYIW3jk — ashley ray, kate winslet’s vape coach (@theeashleyray) October 13, 2021

this is how fedex messages me when my package is missing ? https://t.co/mSfNYiU4DE — ? (@gaclis0) October 12, 2021

How is this an apology? https://t.co/GJrcDrtyy7 — Flyness ?? (@Flyness_fly) October 12, 2021

See Molly, this is why I’m Team Issa https://t.co/afLCiUHthJ — saint nobody (@perolikedique) October 12, 2021