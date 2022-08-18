Young Thug Denied Bond Again in YSL RICO Case

Jeffery Williams, better known by his stage name Young Thug, appeared in court with several others who were re-indicted on additional charges into a street gang investigation in Fulton County.

via: Complex

According to 11 Alive, the 31-year-old rapper—born Jeffery Lamar Williams—was denied bond once again in his highly publicized RICO case. Fulton County Judge Ural Glanville announced his decision during a Thursday court hearing while addressing Thug’s legal counsel Keith Adams and Brian Steele.

“I’ve considered the proffers made by the state, I’ve considered the arguments of the defense,” the judge said. “At this point in time, though, Mr. Adams and Mr. Steele, I am still not convinced [by] what you’ve argued […] I’m going to deny bond at this time.”

He continued: “It is not lost on me that your client remains in custody. It is not lost on me your client enjoys the presumption of innocence. I respect that all of you, as seasoned advocates, and I understand fully that there are differences in bond and differences in what may be pled at trial. And I understand that you all as defendants don’t have any responsibility at all to present anything. The government has the responsibility to present and prove everything that’s alleged in the indictment.”

This story is being updated.