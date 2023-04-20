Young Thug Court Hearing Erupts In Chaos After YSL Member Screams [Video]

Chaos unfolded Wednesday during a recess in the trial involving alleged members of the Young Slime Life gang.

via: HipHopDX

According to Channel 2 Action News, defendant Rodalius Ryan (also known as Lil Rod) began screaming behind chamber doors on Wednesday (April 19) as court was in session, which led to people in the courtroom becoming agitated.

Young Thug was sitting at a table in the middle of the courtroom when the incident took place, with his confused reaction being caught on camera.

At least three people were handcuffed and escorted out of the courtroom, but it’s unclear whether they were spectators or defendants in the case.

According to Law&Crime Network reporter Cathy Russon, Rodalius Ryan was “escorted out of the courtroom by a bunch of deputies” before being taken to a holding cell, where he began screaming.

Rodalius Ryan AKA Lil Rod was just escorted out of the courtroom by a bunch of deputies and now you can hear (assuming him) screaming in the back. #YoungThug #YSL pic.twitter.com/4CLiebDfh5 — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) April 19, 2023

“Everyone chill,” officers said in court as the chaos broke out. “Clear the courtroom.”

Other YSL defendants, Christian Eppinger and Coradrius Dorsey, stood up and demanded officers let Ryan out of the holding cell.

“He didn’t do anything wrong!” one of them shouted.

Eppinger’s attorney Eric Johnson said his client rose to his feet because he’s close friends with Ryan and was concerned for his safety.

“All of a sudden they take Mr. Ryan, the young child — I mean, he’s a kid — they take him to the back, and we can hear him screaming,” Dorsey’s attorney said. “We can hear him in the courtroom yelling for help. And we’re all confused.”

The attorney said that when Ryan was escorted out, an officer who’d previously had an alleged altercation with the defendant was scheduled to take the stand.

Rodalius Ryan was reportedly injured in a scuffle with a deputy in January. Defense attorney Angela D’Williams claimed her client was punched in the head and fell on the sidewalk while waiting to be transported from jail to the courthouse.

D’Williams said the incident left Ryan with injuries to his legs, hands and head, while raising concerns about him suffering a possible concussion.

But according to sheriffs, Ryan had spat at a deputy while inside a patrol car and “had been an ongoing problem.”