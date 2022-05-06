Yikes: Video Shows Massive Brawl at Tucson High School Involving at Least 30 Students and a Parent

An all-out brawl involving at least 30 students — and a parent — broke out at a Tucson, Arizona high school during lunch on Tuesday.

via Complex:

12 News reports that the fight ended in a parent and a student getting arrested. The parent—who KOLD News 13 has identified as 40-year-old Willie Smith—was apparently on the campus to pick up his two sons who had already been involved in an incident with some students.

According to Rosalina Martinez—who is Smith’s brother, per 12 News—one of Smith’s sons has special needs and the brother was protecting him against students who had been bullying him for some time. Martinez then said her brother and his kids were attacked when they were exiting the school and walking to the car.

“He’s just pushing them off him, you can see in the videos that he’s pulled down, from his shirt to the ground. Then you can see a bunch of children, because they are children, closed fists hitting him in his head, kicking him in his body when he’s on the floor,” Martinez told the outlet. “When he’s trying to get up, that’s when they take that picture that shows that he has his arm on this kid’s neck. In reality, what he’s trying to do, is get up, and that’s when they take the picture.”

Papa Willie didn’t come to play around. Do you blame him for trying to protect his sons?

Tucson High was crazy today… ?

Back to back fights, and a student’s father even got involved ? The campus was put into lockdown temporarily. Stay safe Tucson! ?

pt.1 pic.twitter.com/AEWzAHUIpD — TMZ Tucson (@TmzTucson) May 3, 2022

Tucson High footage pt. 2 ?? pic.twitter.com/A7LsIWuZ4S — TMZ Tucson (@TmzTucson) May 3, 2022