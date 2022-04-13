Yaya Mayweather Pleads Guilty to Stabbing Mother of One of YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s Kids [Photo]

Iyanna “Yaya” Mayweather, daughter of championship and undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather, has pleaded guilty in the stabbing incident involving the alleged mother of one of YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s children.

via: Complex

As reported by the Shade Room, Yaya appeared in court in Houston on Wednesday, where she pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to documents obtained by Complex, Yaya faces six months of probation for the assault, which could include community service, restitution, or a combination of the two. Mayweather, who was originally facing up to 20 years in prison for the crime, has a court hearing scheduled for June 16.

Mayweather’s attorney, Kent Schaffer, spoke with XXL on Wednesday about Yaya’s plea.

“We resolved the case between Iyanna and the State,” Schaffer said. “The agreement calls for Iyanna to be on deferred adjudication for a period of 6 years after which she will have no felony conviction and the case will be dismissed. She is eligible to have the deferred adjudication end after two years pending her good behavior.”

Back in April 2020, YoungBoy and Jacobs were at his home when Iyanna arrived at the residence. An argument ensued that eventually made its way to the kitchen where Mayweather grabbed two knives. Jacobs reportedly stepped towards Mayweather leading to Iyanna rushing the woman with one of the knives. Jacobs told police that she didn’t feel the first knife stabbing her, but then Mayweather stabbed her with the second knife.

Last February, Yaya’s father Floyd Mayweather shared his thoughts on his daughter having a child with NBA YoungBoy, saying in an interview that he’s “proud” of them both.

“I’m proud of my daughter even though she’s a little young to have a baby,” Mayweather said. “She’s 21 and she’ll be 22 this year but I’m proud of her. I’m proud of NBA YoungBoy. Very, very talented young kid. One of the biggest artists, as far as in music. He got a cult-like following. … I look at him just like one of my sons. I only want the best for him and I don’t want him having beef with anyone.”