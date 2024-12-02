Home > NEWS

Yak Gotti Was Reportedly Stabbed At Fulton County’s Jail Annex As The YSL Racketeering Trial Prepares To Wrap Up

BY: Walker

Published 3 hours ago

Although Young Thug was recently released after accepting a plea deal in his racketeering case, ending a two-year stint in Fulton County jail, the trial continues for some of his co-defendants, including Yak Gotti. Yak Gotti, whose real name is Deamonte Kendrick, was reportedly stabbed at Fulton County jail’s south annex on Sunday.

Attorney Doug Weinstein confirmed that his client, Deamonte Kendrick, who raps as Yak Gotti, was injured Sunday. Jurors are returning Monday to continue deliberating whether to convict Kendrick and Shannon Stillwell on gang, murder, drug and gun charges.

“While he sounded tired, I expect him to make a full recovery,” Weinstein wrote on social media.

Stillwell was stabbed inside the jail almost a year ago, CBS affiliate WANF reported.

Natalie Ammons, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman, said in an email that Kendrick and another detainee got in a fight at the jail’s south annex in Union City. Kendrick was treated for “minor injuries from a sharp object,” she wrote. An investigation into the fight is underway, she said.

Kendrick and Stillwell were among 28 people indicted along with Young Thug in May 2022 on charges including conspiring to violate Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. Jury selection for the trial of six of those defendants began nearly two years ago, and opening statements were a year ago.

Prosecutors have been trying to show YSL (Young Slime Life) is a criminal street gang responsible for numerous crimes, WANF reports, but defense attorneys say YSL is not a gang but simply the name of a record label, Young Stoner Life.

Four of the defendants, including Young Thug, pleaded guilty in October. The rapper, whose given name is Jeffery Williams, was freed on probation. Stillwell and Kendrick rejected plea deals after more than a week of negotiations, and their lawyers chose not to present evidence or witnesses.

The jury started deliberating last Tuesday afternoon and was dismissed at 5 p.m. Jurors deliberated for about six hours Wednesday before breaking for the Thanksgiving holiday. They’re expected to resume deliberations Monday.

Young Thug several others had been facing multiple organized crime, weapons and drug-related charges, with the star rapper having already spent more than a year and a half in jail while awaiting trial, WANF reported.

The trial’s jury selection lasted longer than any other in Georgia history, the station reported.

