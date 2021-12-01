Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Aims To Make 'Soulful' Films And Shows Through Netflix Partnership

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has launched a production shingle House Eleven10, entering into a creative partnership with Netflix.

via: AceShowbiz

The “Candyman” actor has named his new production company House Eleven10, in an homage to his childhood home in Oakland, California.

Yahya wants to create projects that are “soulful in their world-building and dynamic in their character,” he told the Hollywood Reporter. “We want to employ a creative process that makes space for magic and humanity in various narrative universes, and across all genres.”

“Lastly, House Eleven10 seeks to showcase the talent of traditionally underrepresented or overlooked communities within the industry by including diverse filmmakers, writers, and staff throughout our projects,” he added.

In his statement, Yahya additionally gushed, “I am so proud of the vision of House Eleven10 and couldn’t be more excited about Netflix’s shared passion for the ideas we’d like to put into the world.”

The 35-year-old actor has a history with Netflix – his first professional acting role was in the streaming service’s TV series “The Get Down”, and he has since appeared in Netflix productions “The Trial of the Chicago 7” and “Black Mirror”.

“Yahya is an incredibly bright talent and we’re privileged to have been there from the start with his career from The Get Down to more recently The Trial of the Chicago 7. We’re excited to continue to collaborate creatively with him through House Eleven10,” Tendo Nagenda, Netflix vice president of original film told the Hollywood Reporter.

Abdul-Mateen will next be seen “The Matrix Resurrections”, which opens in cinemas on December 22, 2021. He recently dropped out of George Miller’s upcoming “Mad Max” spin-off, “Furiosa”, due to a scheduling conflict, now believed to revolve around the launch of his production company.

