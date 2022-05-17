'Worst Cooks in America' Winner Guilty of Beating Foster Daughter to Death Days Before Adoption Date

A former winner of “Worst Cooks in America” has been found guilty of beating her foster daughter to death.

via: The Root

Ariel Robinson had become famous for being the winner of Food Network’s “Worst Cooks in America.” She was just sentenced to life in prison for homicide by child abuse, according to NBC News.

The couple was arrested and charged in January of 2021 Per local NBC affiliate WYFF, Ariel said she was not home the night of the beating and found Victoria limp the following morning. Ariel said her husband, Jerry, was responsible. However, prosecutors found evidence that Ariel did beat the child. Jerry Robinson pleaded guilty last month to aiding abetting homicide by child abuse.

The two were accused of inflicting a series of blunt force injuries to the girl. She died at the hospital.

More on the case from NBC News:

“I can say that in my 13, 14 years of being a judge I’ve never seen anything like this. Not even approaching it,” said Judge Letitia H. Verdin in a video from court obtained by NBC affiliate WYFF of Greensville.

“And what compounds it is that I understand what your attorney is saying, perhaps you snapped at that moment, but then why let this child suffer and not get the medical attention that she desperately needed as she lay dying in her own bedroom,” the judge continued.

You might recall Ariel Robinson was featured in the 2020 season of “Worst Cooks in America.” However, after she was charged, the season was removed from all Discovery platforms, according to The Wrap.

Jerry still awaits sentencing. His attorney, Lucas C. Marchant said Jerry has accepted accountability for his role in the situation and has cooperated with law enforcement to bring a close to the case, per NBC.

“Mr. Robinson is extremely remorseful for what happened to Tori. He loved her very dearly and he knows that he failed her as her father,” said Marchant.

As "Worst Cooks in America" champ, Ariel won $25k