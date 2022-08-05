Wiz Khalifa Apologizes To DJ Community For Explosive Onstage Rant: 'I Got Emotional' [Photo + Video]

Wiz Khalifa’s finally breaking his silence about his angry tirade toward a pair of L.A.-based DJs inside a nightclub.

In a special edition of The Breakfast Club, DJ Drama and DJ Envy sat down with Wiz who offered a sincere apology for his behavior at Poppy nightclub on Friday (July 29).

“First of all, I want to apologize to all the DJs in the entire DJ community for my behavior,” he began. “I do realize that it was a bit much and I’m big enough man to be like, ‘Yo, that shouldn’t have happened, that shouldn’t go down.’ That’s not how business gets handled and that’s not how you get your point across. I apologize sincerely. I didn’t want to piss anybody off.”

Wiz Khalifa — who was at Poppy for the Multiverse album release party — continued by detailing his side of the story, explaining he “walked into a whole situation.”

“I was booked to be at Poppy for my album release that night,” he said. “It was officially my night. My set was to be five songs. We prepared the set and we put it on the flash drive […] When it came time to be my set, the songs that was gave to him on the flash drive, it was just a real issue with the timing.”

Khalifa said he tried to communicate to DJ Mikey Danger it “wasn’t going right” but as the set continued, it “got even more unprofessional” and he started to get frustrated.

“Songs were playing in the middle of my songs,” he said. “It was really frustrating. I got emotional. I showed my emotions. That’s mainly what you see in the video. I was definitely out of line and touching the young man’s hat and doing what some people would consider assaulting a DJ. That’s not in my character and that’s not how I handle things. That’s not excusable. It’s not defendable in any way, shape or form.”

#wizkhalifa Goes off on DJ Mike Danger and MC Tron for being “horrible” at their jobs and offered up the fade to them at Poppy night club in LA pic.twitter.com/dqPVGil3ZG — No Jumper (@nojumper) July 31, 2022

Wiz Khalifa said he’s attempted to get in touch with Mikey Danger to no avail. One of his goals is to “personally apologize” to him for how he acted. He’s hoping to be forgiven but understands if certain DJs still want to boycott his music. Following Wiz’s onstage tantrum, the DJ community was outraged.

In addition to DJ Rob Swift of the X-ecutioners, Kid Capri went off on Khalifa and said he wouldn’t have been so understanding if he was the person on the decks that night. As for Mikey Danger, he took a more diplomatic approach and shared an Instagram post about incident earlier this week.

“What happened at Poppy last Friday was very unfortunate and I’m still internally processing everything that was said and done to myself and my team,” he wrote. “We love what we do and will always work to create a great experience at these parties for everyone in attendance.

“As someone who was raised in Los Angeles, who built a career to entertain the people of my city, I’ll continue to work with my team and promoters so that the city continues to have a safe outlet to unwind and vibe to dope music.”

He concluded, At the end of the day, we’re all artists and we can find ways to work together respectfully to curate these moments for our fans and community. So, as much as what happened was not okay, I’m going to keep it moving with the hopes that we can eventually move forward from this experience with civility and love.”

Watch Wiz’s full interview with DJ Envy below.