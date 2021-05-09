William and Harry Insist on Giving Separate Speeches at Diana Statue Unveiling

Prince Harry will stand with his brother William when the Diana memorial is revealed in July. But Harry and William will give separate speeches when their mom’s statue is unveiled.

via: Page Six

The royal brothers, who have been feuding for the past 18 months, were expected to put their differences aside when they reunite in July on what would have been the 60th birthday of their late mother.

“The brothers will be physically together for the ceremony but want to make their own personal addresses,” a source told The Sun.

“You might have thought they’d go for a joint statement and speech but that’s not the case. Each has insisted on preparing their own.”

The move has reportedly raised concerns that it will appear as if the brothers could not get on the same page.

“It is a big concern that their body language will suggest all is not well and they won’t present a united front,” the source told the outlet.

Tom Bradby, the ITV journalist who has been friends with both princes for years, acknowledged on Saturday that the brothers’ relationship has been “difficult.”

“It used to be quite a straightforward thing, right, because they weren’t arguing and life was simple. And then it just slowly descended into something that was difficult — personally and publicly — really over the past year and a half,” Bradby told the London Times.

The brothers have not been close since Megxit when Harry and Meghan stepped down as working royals and left the United Kingdom.

Meghan Meghan is expected to stay in the US. The Queen is also unlikely to go.