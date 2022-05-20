Will You Be Watching? Sherri Shepherd Debuts First Trailer for New Talk Show [Video]

‘Sherri’ is coming to airwaves this fall and now ‘Wendy Williams Show’ fans have their first taste of what to expect from the daytime talk show.

via Page Six:

Shepherd released the first promo for her new show on Friday and Page Six was the first to see it.

In the trailer shared exclusively with us, Shepherd promises to take viewers “on every step of this journey… behind the scenes, on the road, in the studio, rehearsals, interviews and so much more,” the former “The View” co-host said from the first photo shoot for the show.

“This is my time,” the 55-year-old declared of her show, titled “Sherri”.

“It is my lifelong dream to have my own show and it is finally happening,” she added.

Debmar-Mercury, the production company behind “The Wendy Williams Show,” is producing Shepherd’s show and it will replace Williams, who “stopped showing up to work” amid personal and health issues last summer.

Shepherd’s show will be a “comedic take on pop culture and entertainment, celebrity interviews and real people,” according to an insider familiar with her project.

Her pop culture guru producing partner, Jawn Murray, will serve as executive producer with David Perler and she will inherit at least 80 percent of Williams’ old production crew.

“I can’t wait until I return to New York to host the show and merge everything I love… pop culture, talk, entertainment and comedy,” Shepherd has previously said.

Williams, however, appears to still be under the impression that she’ll be returning to her eponymous show in the fall, but sources close to her production insists she’s a wrap — at least for now.

One insider told us it’s “logistically impossible” for Williams to return now that Shepherd is taking over.

Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein have said, “We hope to be able to work with Wendy again in the future, and continue to wish her a speedy and full recovery.”

Will you be watching ‘Sherri’ this fall? Wendy Williams won’t be. Check out the trailer below.