Will Smith Reveals He Dropped 30 Pounds After Viral ‘Dad Bod’ Pic [Video]

Will Smith took over Wednesday’s Red Table Talk and, spoiler alert, neither Chris Rock nor “the slap” are discussed.

via: Page Six

The 54-year-old actor sat down with his three children — Trey, 30, Jaden, 24, and Willow, 22 — during Wednesday’s episode of the “Red Table Talk” to discuss how playing a former slave named Peter “absolutely changed” his life.

“You guys may remember I posted the out of shape … the ‘dad bod’ picture,” he said. “The ‘dad bod’ picture was my beginning of preparation to lose weight for Peter. I was probably 225-ish when I started and at the lowest, on the movie, I got to 195.”

The film, which is based on a true story, documents Peter’s journey through the swamps of Louisiana after he was nearly whipped to death on a plantation.

Although Will wanted to lose weight for his own personal satisfaction, he also knew how important the drastic weight loss would be for the context of the film.

“For me, the physicality is a big part of what makes people go, ‘Woah!’” he continued. “To be able to transition and manipulate your body as an actor is a big part of the suspension of disbelief for people.”

In addition to fine-tuning his diet and exercising for two hours a day, Will said the harsh filming conditions helped him shed some extra pounds.

“Actually being out in the swamps … it’s hot, it’s nasty,” he explained. “You’re actually in the swamp, so your hands are dirty so you don’t really want to grab food and eat.”

Prior to shooting the emotional film, the Academy Award winner admitted he was in the “worst shape of my life” after spending “countless days grazing through the pantry” during quarantine.

At the time, the father of three shared a shirtless photo with his 62 million Instagram followers — who were quick to support his new body.

In the snap, the “Aladdin” actor showed off his bare chest and stomach in an unzipped blue hoodie and tight black shorts.

Shortly after vowing to make some changes on social media, Will started filming the process for his YouTube Originals miniseries “Best Shape of My Life.”

Start streaming Will’s takeover on “Red Table Talk” with Willow, Jaden and Trey on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch.