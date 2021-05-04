Will Smith to Document Weight Loss Journey in New YouTube Series [Video]

Will Smith is ready to lose his pandemic weight.

via: Revolt

On Tuesday (May 4), the I Am Legend actor took to Instagram to announce that he will headline a new unscripted series that will document his path to becoming more fit. “This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing thru the pantry,” he captioned an image of his current physique. “I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better. No more midnight muffins…this is it! Imma get in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!!!!! Teaming up with @YouTube to get my health & wellness back on track. Hope it works!”

The six-part series, which is titled “Best Shape of My Life,” is slated to premiere next year and will follow Smith as he challenges himself “to improve every aspect of his fitness, from agility to power to recovery and more.” It will also feature guest appearances from pro athletes, doctors, health and fitness experts and famous YouTube creators.

Smith’s announcement comes just a day after he declared that he was in “the worst shape of my life.” He also shared an image of his post-quarantine body.

This won’t be the first time the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” actor has teamed up with YouTube. In 2018, he collaborated with the online video platform for the special event titled “Will Smith: The Jump,” in which he bungee-jumped from a helicopter over the Grand Canyon to commemorate his 50th birthday. He was joined by his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, his children and Alfonso Ribeiro, his former “Fresh Prince” co-star.

Smith used the jump to raise money for Education Cannot Wait, a global fund that aims to provide education to children in crisis-affected areas, and Global Citizen, an organization that works to combat poverty and hunger around the world.

Check out Smith’s post below.

Many applauded the “Pursuit of Happiness” actor for his honesty, including YouTuber Casey Neistat, who wrote, “You’re a real one for this.”