When Will This End: RHOP’s Mia Thornton Posts Alleged Receipts of Wendy and Peter [Video

Sorry love muffins for having to continue to report this, but Mia Thornton is still at it.

We all know the story — but for those of you who don’t, the whole mess started on Season 7 of ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ when the ladies took a “girls trip” to Miami.

Wendy and Mia got into it at Peter’s Miami Bar One location. Peter and Wendy’s potential business deal didn’t work out. Peter told Mia he didn’t like how Wendy handled things. In fact, he blames her for things not moving forward. Mia decided to confront Wendy about this while the ladies were having dinner. And the night ended with Mia assaulting Wendy with her purse and her drink.

Fast forward to part two of the reunion where Mia accused Wendy of sleeping with Peter.

Fast forward to Peter responding, then Mia’s husband Gordon responded.

Now Mia is back in posting a video of Wendy and Peter having dinner.

Let’s pray that it’s dinner time and they leave us alone with the rest of the night.