Whoops: Tenn. Woman Allegedly Murdered Man She Mistakenly Thought Was Her Ex-Boyfriend | lovebscott.com

A Memphis woman is behind bars and a man is dead after a deadly case of mistaken identity.

via People:

Kiauna Newsom, 29, is charged with first-degree murder after police allege she and a man, Justin Howard, 32, killed a man they incorrectly believed was her ex-boyfriend, according to an affidavit of complaint filed by the Memphis Police Department.

The victim, George Harris, was sitting in a car owned by Newsom’s ex-boyfriend when he was shot multiple times Saturday, the affidavit, reviewed by PEOPLE, says. After Harris was found dead, police interviewed the ex-boyfriend, who said Harris was his roommate, police say.

The ex-boyfriend further told police that he believed he was the target and that he’d just been in an argument with Newsom, according to the affidavit.

Surveillance video captured a gray Nissan with “unique body damage” following the car being driven by Harris, police say in the affidavit. Newsom was arrested the next day at a residence where the car was found parked.

The affidavit alleges that after she was arrested, Newsom told police that she and Howard had followed her ex-boyfriend’s car. She then allegedly told officers that she pulled up next to the car before Howard pulled out a rifle and fired several shots, according to the affidavit.

Howard was arrested after Newsom picked him out of a police lineup, authorities say. Both have been charged with first-degree murder and are being held in Shelby County jails. It is not immediately clear if either has entered a plea. An attorney for Newsom did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

We wouldn’t be surprised of there’s more to this story.