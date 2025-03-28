Whoopi Goldberg Reveals She ‘Wasn’t Having Any Fun’ In Her Past Marriages, Just ‘Great Sex’

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

On Thursday’s episode of The View, the hosts got on to the topic of relationships after discussing Ben Affleck’s recent comments about his divorce from Jennifer Lopez on the cover of GQ. During the discussion, EGOT winner Whoopi Goldberg, who has been divorced three times, told her co-hosts that she “just wasn’t having any fun” in any of her marriages.

Goldberg, 69, gave some insight into her past marriages, revealing that while her sex life was never an issue, she “just wasn’t having any fun.”

The actress also mentioned an op-ed she had read, in which a woman credited her divorce for bringing “new experiences and great sex.”

When Joy Behar asked if she could relate to the woman, Goldberg gave a candid response. She said, “It had nothing to do with the divorce, I was just glad to get the hell out of there.”

BEN AFFLECK SHEDS LIGHT ON JENNIFER LOPEZ SPLIT: #TheView co-hosts question if divorced is the sexiest relationship status. pic.twitter.com/ubsGHTp16S — The View (@TheView) March 27, 2025

The “Sister Act” star continued, “I was always having great sex, I just wasn’t having any fun. So that’s why I don’t understand what [the op-ed’s author is] saying.”

Sunny Hostin then suggested that many women experience a “glow up” post-divorce, but Goldberg pushed back.

“Well, they don’t do better if they’ve been cheated on,” she argued. “You gotta take — these are not end all be alls.”

Goldberg has been married three times, but none of her marriages lasted long. Her first marriage to Alvin Martin ended in 1979, though they share a daughter, Alexandrea, now 51.

She later wed cinematographer David Claessen in 1986, but the relationship ended in divorce two years later. In 1994, she married Lyle Trachtenberg, but the union lasted just a year.

The EGOT winner has openly acknowledged that marriage simply isn’t for her. During a May 2024 interview on “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace,” she was blunt when asked if she struggles with sharing her life in a marriage.

“No, I don’t,” she responded. “I don’t care how you feel. It’s terrible!” she added with a laugh, per People Magazine.

She explained that “when you’re married to somebody, you have to be invested in how they’re feeling,” admitting she wasn’t interested in the emotional investment.

“I’m invested in my kid. I’m invested in her kids,” she said. “I’m invested in my son-in-law. I’m invested in my friends. But I’m not invested in a relationship that would require as much as having a child requires, and I know that that’s not for me.”

Despite her stance on marriage, Goldberg has maintained amicable relationships with her former spouses.

In October 2024, she shared that she still keeps “in touch” with all of her exes and holds no resentment toward them.

“I’m in touch with every one of them because once they were my friends,” she explained. “It doesn’t mean that we talk all the time, but I will be respectful enough for you.”

She emphasized that while she no longer shares the obligations of a romantic relationship with them, there’s no bad blood.

“I don’t have to sleep with you, I don’t have to eat with you — I don’t have to do any of those things that a relationship forces,” Goldberg said. “But I can be friendly because there’s no one I’ve been with that I truly despise.”

via: The Blast