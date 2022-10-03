Whoopi Goldberg Reacts to Claim She's Wearing a Fat Suit in 'Till' Movie [Video]

Whoopi Goldberg wants to make it clear that she was NOT wearing a fat suit in the ‘Till’ movie.

Based on true events, Till tells the never-before-told story of Mamie Till Mobley’s quest for justice for her son, Emmett.

Whoopi plays Mamie’s mother Alma Carthan in the movie, which will be released in theaters this month.

“There was a young lady who writes for one of the magazines, and she was distracted by my fat suit, in her review. I don’t really care how you felt about the movie, but you should know that was not a fat suit. That was me,” Whoopi said on The View on Monday (October 3).

That was steroids. Remember last year? I assume you don’t watch the show, or you would know that was not a fat suit,” she continued. Back in June 2021, Whoopi was dealing with sciatica and was taking steroids to recover.

“I just want to let you know that it’s OK to not be a fan of movie, but you want to leave people’s looks out. So just comment on the acting. And if you have a question, ask somebody,” Whoopi said, adding that she’s sure the writer “didn’t mean to be demeaning.”

