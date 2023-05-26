Whoopi Goldberg Blames 'American Idol' For Setting Society's Downfall In Motion

At age 67, The View cohost Whoopi Goldberg has seen a lot. She often doesn’t like what she sees, and she has finally discovered the root cause of much of society’s ills: the TV reality show American Idol.

via: AceShowbiz

While talking to her “The View” co-hosts about a recent Netflix documentary on the final days of Anna Nicole Smith’s life, the “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” actress made the declaration and came to the conclusion “people like to be judgy.”

Pointing out that the trend being evident in reality TV, the 67-year-old said, “You have ‘Basketball Wives’, you have the ‘Housewives’ of whatever, all the Bravo shows, giving you the impression that you’re doing something wrong because you’re living your life.” She continued, “People watch these shows because they make them feel better. I think that we, as a society, love to watch stuff to judge folks.”

Whoopi added on the ABC show to 46-year-old executive producer Brian Teta, “You know, I’ve always thought that the beginning of the downfall of society was with, um, what’s the name of that show I always tell you that?”

Brian attempted to remind Whoopi the show they evidently discussed off-camera are both broadcast on the same network, prompting the comic to say, “Well, it wasn’t always on ABC.” She carried on, “Once we gave people the ability to judge other people, I think we ran amok with it. And it’s gone out of control. They invited the public to decide who their person was.”

When Brian made a gesture off camera, Whoopi joked, “Did you really just do that?” Brian went on to say the show had “gotten better” and told Whoopi “you like it now.” In return, she said, “When I was watching it, ABC didn’t have it. We have it now, and it’s a different show… ABC knows I feel like this, I’ve told them. It has nothing to do with them; it’s to do with the show.”

“American Idol” ran on FOX from 2002 to 2016 before returning in 2018 on ABC with singers 46-year-old Luke Bryan, 73-year-old Lionel Richie and 38-year-old Katy Perry as judges. It has hit headlines this season as Katy has been accused of “mom-shaming” a contestant and criticizing another’s outfit.

A source told Page Six the pop star never meant any offense, and another insider said to the Daily Mail, “Katy feels like (the producers) threw her under the bus,” adding she is now “being looked at as a nasty reality show judge.”