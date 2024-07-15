Love Life Revealed: Who is Ayo Edebiri Dating Now?

Curiosity abounds about Ayo Edebiri’s personal life, particularly her relationships. The talented actress and comedian, best known for her role in the hit TV series “The Bear” has captured the hearts and minds of many. Her romantic involvements have become a topic of interest among fans and media alike. So, who is Ayo Edebiri dating?

While Ayo is relatively private about her personal life, a few tidbits have surfaced over time. However, despite the intrigue and speculation from fans, Ayo prefers to keep the specifics of her romantic life close to the vest. Nonetheless, here’s a rough timeline that we’ve put together based on the breadcrumbs.

Ayo Edebiri’s Dating Timeline and Rumored Relationships

It’s important to remember that Edebiri has always been private about her personal life. This discretion only adds to her allure, making fans even more curious yet respectful of her boundaries.

As such, until there’s an official statement, Edebiri’s only publicly claimed relationship is that with Colin Burgess. Any other romantic connections, including those with celebrities like Jeremy Allen White, remain purely speculative.

Colin Burgess

The only confirmed relationship for Edebiri is with actor and comedian Colin Burgess. The couple has kept many details of their relationship private, but Burgess has shared glimpses into their life together on social media.

In a 2022 Instagram post, Burgess captioned a picture, “…congrats to my gf Ayo on presenting her first Emmy,” celebrating her professional milestone and confirming their romantic involvement.

However, these public moments have been few and far between in 2024, leading to uncertainty on if the “couple” is actually still a couple. They both still follow each other on Instagram as of July 2024, so TBD on their romantic status.

Paul Mescal

Recent speculation linked Edebiri with actor Paul Mescal after the two were photographed celebrating St. Patrick’s Day together in 2024. The Instagram story photo, which quickly made rounds on social media, showed Edebiri and Mescal enjoying the festivities in Dublin.

In an interview with AwardsWatch , Mescal had expressed wanting to work with Edebiri on a rom-com, adding fuel to fan speculation. However, an insider exclusively noted to People that they are “just friends”. For now, it seems the narrative around their relationship is firmly rooted in friendship rather than romance.

Jeremy Allen White

Jeremy Allen White, Edebiri’s co-star on The Bear, has also fueled dating rumors. Fans noticed their undeniable chemistry off-screen, particularly after they were spotted at a Chicago Cubs game.

Even so, both parties have consistently emphasized their strong professional bond and mutual respect. Edebiri has stated that she considers White (and the rest of her crew) “family”. White addressed these rumors in his Vanity Fair profile of Edebiri, reiterating their purely platonic friendship.

In the meantime, what we are sure about is “The Bear” being renewed for Season 4. You can catch up on Seasons 1 to 3 on Hulu for some of the on screen chemistry.

Do you think Edebiri and Burgess are still together, or are you hoping for an off-screen romance with White? Leave your comments below!