White House Says There’s ‘No Indication of Aliens’ After ‘High-Altitude Objects’ Shot Down [Video]

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that there is “no indication of aliens or extraterrestrial activity” after three unidentified high-altitude objects were shot down in recent days.

via Complex:

Two of the objects were shot down by fighter jets in the U.S. states of Alaska and Michigan while the third was in Canadian airspace.

“I just want to make sure we address this from the White House. I know there have been questions and concerns about this, but there is no, again, no indication of aliens or extraterrestrial activity with these recent takedowns,” Jean-Pierre said during Monday’s briefing, per CBS News. “Wanted to make sure that the American people knew that, all of you knew that, and it is important for us to say that from here.”

Even if the evidence was there — do you think they’d tell us?

A "high-altitude airborne object" flying in U.S. airspace over the Alaska coast, which was downed by the military, posed a “reasonable threat” to civilian flights, Pentagon spokesperson Brigadier General Patrick S Ryder says. pic.twitter.com/ag8Kvf9H0H — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 10, 2023