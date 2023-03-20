Wendy Williams Spotted Drinking at NYC Gay Bar Townhouse After Rehab

Wendy Williams has been spotted out on the town.

via: Page Six

Wendy Williams spent a night out on the town Friday, and sources tell Page Six exclusively that she drank her way from Fresco by Scotto in New York City all the way to gay bar The Townhouse.

“Naughty But Nice” podcast host Rob Shuter tells us that the former “Wendy Williams Show” host looked “lonely” sitting by herself but then “lit up like a Christmas tree to see someone she knew.”

The journalist also discussed their run-in in the latest episode of his podcast, saying Williams invited everyone over to her table.

“We had a bite, we had some drinks, but then when we were getting ready to say goodbye, Wendy didn’t really want us to leave,” Shuter shared, adding that was when Williams pitched the idea of going to a bar.

“She kept saying she wanted to get drunk tonight,” a different diner tells Page Six, noting that Williams was overheard saying she is looking to move to Los Angeles in three weeks.

“She wasn’t hiding [her drinking],” the patron adds.

At one point, former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Kim DePaola approached Williams to say she was a fan before the shock jock greeted other restaurant-goers.

“She told this table that she was looking for love — and like in ‘Sex and the City,’ she’s willing to f–k,” our insider tells us, which is a sentiment Williams previously has expressed.

“I would love to fall in love. I want to f–k,” she told The Post in a Zoom interview in July 2022.

Following dinner at the Midtown power spot, the group made their way to the gay cocktail lounge, where Williams asked the doorman, “Do you watch ‘The Wendy Williams Show?’ I’m Wendy Willams.”

“It was so odd because obviously people know who she is,” a second source tells us.

When Williams made her way inside, we’re told the place “exploded.”

“She posed for a lot of pictures with all these gay men,” our source says, adding that she was a “hit” at the hotspot.

A rep for Williams didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

Page Six exclusively reported in September that Williams, 58, checked back into rehab for substance abuse issues. After nearly two months of treatment in an undisclosed facility, she said she was “better than ever.”

“We are happy to report that Wendy Williams is home and healing after being in a wellness facility since August,” Williams’ publicist, Shawn Zanotti, said in a statement at the time.

“Wendy is excited about the road ahead and looking forward to releasing her many projects.”

One such project is a podcast that Williams has been teasing for months, and a second appears to be a reality show that she was seen filming at Fresco by Scotto last month.

“She had a huge crew that basically turned Fresco by Scotto into a movie set … approximately 30 people in the crew. Lights, cameras, audio, producers, etc. [It] looked like a reality show,” a source shared with Page Six at the time.

“One of the ‘scenes’ was Wendy having dinner with a friend. Wendy came into the dining room with her big personality waving at all the guests, like they were extras in her movie.”