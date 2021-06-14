Wendy Williams Says She Didn't Wash Her Boob for Two Weeks After Halle Berry 'Flicked' It

Wendy Williams was so enamored after meeting and interviewing Halle Berry that she decided not to wash her boob for two weeks after Halle touched it.

via Page Six:

“By the end of the conversation, she flicked my boob and winked at me,” Williams said of her 2012 interview with Berry. “I didn’t wash that boob for two weeks.”

While in conversation with Don Lemon for Interview magazine, Williams also recalled being so intimidated to interview Berry that she nearly complied with Berry’s publicist’s “list of questions” she wasn’t allowed to ask her.

“I was so scared to meet her. When she walked into the room, everyone stopped. She looked directly at me and smiled, and I smiled back. Suddenly, I wasn’t scared,” Williams recalled.

“But suddenly, I felt like, ‘I’m going to ask her anything I want.’ And she said, ‘Wendy, girl, you can ask me whatever.’ And I did.”

Berry, then 46 and engaged to now-ex-husband Olivier Martinez, appeared on “The Wendy Williams” show in 2012 and talked to the daytime talk show host about motherhood, the paparazzi and her career.

“I’m a much better mother at 46 or 41 when I had [my daughter Nahla] than if I were 21 or 25,” the “Monster’s Ball” star shared. “I was just a little baby just trying to figure it out, trying to figure out who I was let alone have the responsibility of trying to help another little soul develop and grow.

“I’m so glad I waited.”

Wendy has a lot of titty surface area to cover — or in this case, not cover. Not washing all that skin for two weeks sounds like a hygienic nightmare.