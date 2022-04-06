Wendy Williams is ‘Ready for Court’ Amid Wells Fargo Lawsuit Battle

Wendy Williams is gearing up to fight Wells Fargo in the battle for her finances.

via: Radar Online

Williams looked happy and healthy in a photo shared on her social media Wednesday. Holding her pricey Louis Vuitton purse for the world to see, the once highly-rated TV personality made sure her followers knew that she is not giving up.

As Radar reported, Williams sued Wells Fargo and accused them of freezing her bank accounts after her former financial advisor Lori Schiller allegedly told them she believed Wendy was potentially the victim of financial exploitation.

Flashing her pearly whites with hot pink lipstick, she wore her signature leopard coat and appeared to be shopping. Standing up without the help of her wheelchair, which she used amid her health struggles, Williams declared, she was “ready for court.”

For good measure, she even shared a smiling face emoji.

Williams denies she’s fallen victim to financial exploitation, claiming that’s just not true. She wants Wells Fargo to give her access to her funds immediately, but it’s not that easy.

The bank has stood its ground and refused to hand over control, suggesting the court should appoint a guardian before her funds are unfrozen.

She even spoke about the issue on her Instagram last month, stating, “My thing is that I’ve been asking questions about my money.”

Explaining how she came to find out about her frozen funds, Williams said, “When I began asking questions about my money, suddenly Lori Schiller has got no response regarding my money. I want my money. This is not fair. And Wells Fargo has no questions and answers.”

Williams’ case against Wells Fargo has since been sealed, but her post makes it clear that it’s not over.

Her health and well-being have continued to be under a microscope after she went MIA due to a mystery illness last year. Besides access to her bank account, Williams’ has also lost her talk show.

A spokesperson for Wells Fargo previously denied “any allegations of improper actions with respect to Ms. Williams’ accounts.”

Williams also addressed her former manager Bernie Young, who filed to become her conservator.

“I know for a fact that Bernie Young used my American Express card to hire an attorney to file a petition against me,” Williams claimed. “That was done with my American Express card.”