Wendy Williams Guardianship The Subject of 2 New York Investigations

Published 5 hours ago

There appears to be movement in Wendy Williams’ quest for freedom.

New York authorities have launched 2 separate investigations into the circumstances surrounding Wendy Williams’ guardianship … TMZ has learned.

Sources connected to Wendy tell TMZ … Wendy just had an interview with Adult Protective Services which also has made phone calls to people close to Wendy, asking about her living conditions in a New York assisted living facility.

As TMZ reported … Wendy is locked on the 5th floor of the memory unit, where she cannot leave the floor without approval from an attendant. Numerous people connected to Wendy say she has no memory problems, and therefore, keeping her in that memory unit is inhumane.

We are told Adult Protective Services called Wendy’s niece, Alex Finnie, asking a slew of questions, relating to the various restrictions that have been placed on her in the guardianship.

In addition to adult protective services, we are told the NYPD paid a visit to wendy at the facility, as part of welfare check. Wendy, through people close to her, have asked people at the NYPD and protective services to launch investigations into guardianship

TMZ broke the story… Joe Tacopina is considering representing Wendy in what could end up being a jury trial which could terminate guardianship.

via: TMZ

Wendy Williams to Make First National TV Appearance Since Dementia Diagnosis Amid Guardianship Battle

Wendy Williams is signaling that she’s ready to return to daytime television nearly four years after she took a leave of absence from The Wendy Williams Show.

The 60-year-old talk show host will be making her first national television appearance since her shocking dementia diagnosis, ABC revealed on Sunday.

Williams will be joining the ladies of The View on Friday, March 14, even as she wages a legal battle to end her guardianship.

Wendy has lately made attempts to speak out via phone from her assisted-living facility, where she has been kept on a restrictive memory unit that gives her few privileges and little right of movement.

However, she got a rare breath of fresh air last month when her guardianship and the facility allowed her to fly to Miami to celebrate her father’s 94th birthday for a few days.

Although Williams will be back on TV, it’s unclear if viewers will get to see her live, as ABC’s announcement indicates that she will be doing a phone interview with the View hosts, who include Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin.

However, Wendy has recently been seen live in some phone interviews, as she has conducted them while standing against the window to her room at the assisted-living facility, which has allowed a camera to catch her reactions in real time.

According to The View’s schedule, Wendy’s phone interview will also feature Ginalisa Monterroso, the founder and president of Connect Care Advisory Group.

In its schedule announcement, ABC boasted that The View is ‘America’s most-watched daytime talk show for the fifth consecutive season.

via: Daily Mail

