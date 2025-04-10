Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband Suffers Setback in $7 Million Battle With Talk Show Producers Over Firing

BY: Walker Published 6 hours ago

Wendy Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter suffered a major setback in court as part of his $7 million lawsuit against the former talk show host’s producers.

The former talk show host’s ex-husband had his previous win vacated by the court in his ongoing case against the “The Wendy Williams Show” producers.

Wendy Williams’ ex, Kevin Hunter, filed a lawsuit against the production company for the show, Debmar-Mercury, alongside producers Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus in 2023.

On April 8, the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit overturned a prior legal victory for him. The appeals court sided with the producers, vacating the lower court’s decision that had denied their request to dismiss the case.

The higher court’s ruling drew on a previous case that clarified the definition of “marital status,” indicating it pertains to whether someone is in a marriage rather than their specific relationship with another person.

The higher court noted that Hunter did not claim he was terminated due to his marital status in a general sense but rather in relation to his marriage to Williams.

Consequently, In Touch confirmed that the case has been sent back to the lower court for further proceedings, though the earlier decision to deny the producers’ motion has been overturned.

In 2023, Hunter filed a lawsuit claiming he was wrongfully terminated from his position as executive producer of “The Wendy Williams Show” following Williams’ divorce filing in 2019.

He argued that his firing was unjust and based solely on his marital status, overlooking his significant contributions to the show’s success.

In his complaint, the star’s ex also took credit for key elements of the program, including popular segments like Hot Topics and Shoe Cam. He asserted that he managed various crucial aspects behind the scenes and had a decisive say in guest bookings and marketing strategies.

He then accused the producers of violating New York law by terminating his contract due to his impending divorce and sought $7 million in damages.

Following Hunter’s lawsuit, Debmar-Mercury and individual producers refuted all misconduct allegations. The defendants also contested Hunter and his legal team’s interpretation of New York law.

The defendants asserted that the law prohibits discrimination based solely on whether an employee is married but does not extend to discrimination tied to a specific individual’s marital status.

The producers argued that Hunter’s claims should be dismissed, as his marriage to Williams is not considered a protected characteristic under the law. However, in September 2023, a federal judge ruled that Hunter’s lawsuit could proceed.

The judge noted that his allegations of being terminated due to his impending divorce from Williams warranted a claim for marital status discrimination.

The court also indicated that these claims fell under the scope of legal protection. Following this ruling, the producers appealed the judge’s decision to deny their motion to dismiss the case.

Last year, The Blast shared that Sabrina Morrissey, Williams’ guardian filed a legal document claiming that Hunter was “unjustly enriched” following their divorce.

Morrissey demanded that Hunter return $112,000, which she claimed he was overpaid after their marriage ended. In addition to the reimbursement, she seeks interest on the amount and requests that the court impose a gag order to prevent Hunter from discussing the matter publicly.

Morrissey’s filing further alleged that Hunter received excess severance payments for three months after “The Wendy Williams Show” ceased payments to Williams in October 2021, despite his payments continuing until January 2022.

The guardian believes this situation arose from the payments set on an “autopay” function in Williams’ account.

She claims that these payments contradict the terms of their settlement agreement, which specified that his payments should halt if Williams’ income fell below twice her annual earnings as of February 1, 2020.

The court documents also highlight that by retaining the overpaid funds, Hunter has hindered Williams’ right to access her rightful possessions.

In October 2021, The Blast shared that Hunter got engaged to his longtime mistress, Sharina Hudson. According to an inside source, the diamond ring Hunter procured for the proposal costs about $80,000.

In January 2021, Williams opened up about the tumultuous state of her marriage to Hunter, revealing that it was marred by infidelity. She described him as a “serial cheater,” noting that his unfaithfulness extended even to the period when she was pregnant with their son, Hunter Jr.

Among his various affairs, the most significant was with Hudson, a massage therapist, which ultimately contributed to their separation after 22 years of marriage.

The situation escalated in 2019 when Hunter’s affair resulted in the birth of a child, prompting the divorce, which he publicly apologized for at the time. However, it appears that he has since moved on without remorse regarding his relationship with his mistress.

via: The Blast

