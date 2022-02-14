Wendy Williams Denies Struggling with Her Mental Health Amid Bank Battle

Wendy Williams is denying accusations about the state of her mental health following her bank Wells Fargo freezing her accounts and requesting a hearing from the New York Supreme Court to determine whether the TV personality, who has been on hiatus from “The Wendy Williams Show” since July 2021 due to health complications, is an “incapacitated person” who needs a temporary guardianship.

via: Page Six

The talk show host denied Monday that she is struggling with her mental health after her bank claimed she is an “incapacitated person” who needs a guardianship.

“Wendy wants the world to know that she strenuously denies all allegations about her mental health and well-being,” Williams’ lawyer LaShawn Thomas said in a statement to Page Six.

Thomas said his client, who has not hosted her daytime talk show since July 2021, has spent her hiatus employing “holistic health professionals to help her reach optimal health during her treatment of Graves’ disease and thyroid concerns.”

The attorney went on to insist that Williams, 57, is doing “fine” and is “of sound mind” after her former financial adviser, Lori Schiller, claimed the opposite, leading Wells Fargo to cut off access to the millions of dollars in the former shock jockette’s accounts.

“[She is] disappointed about falsely circulated statements from an industry she has devoted her life to,” Thomas said. “Wendy is grateful for the love and the outpouring of support she has received from her fans, and she can’t wait to get back. She thanks everyone who has been patiently awaiting her return and believes that, thanks in large part to the love and support of her son, her family, her new team of doctors and a change of scenery, she is on the mend.”

Thomas added, “Wendy says to all her fans, ‘How you doing?’”

Williams spoke out via Thomas after requesting a temporary restraining order against Wells Fargo, which recently froze her accounts out of concern that she is a “victim of undue influence and financial exploitation,” according to the bank’s attorney David H. Pikus.

Pikus claimed to New York Supreme Court Judge Arlene Bluth in a letter obtained by Page Six last week that Schiller had “witnessed signs of exploitation, including [Williams’] own expressed apprehensions” about the people around her.

But the TV personality and her lawyer Celeste N. McCaw both denied the allegations, with Williams calling Schiller a “disgruntled” former employee.

“She is saddened that she once considered this person a friend,” Thomas said of Schiller in Monday’s statement. “Wendy can’t believe that Wells Fargo has wrongly denied her access to her funds without justification. She has spoken to several bank representatives and has even gone into a local branch and discussed this issue with bank managers, as clear evidence that there are no concerns about her state of mind.”

A spokesperson for Wells Fargo previously told us the bank denies “any allegations of improper actions with respect to Ms. Williams’ accounts.”

Bluth has yet to grant or deny the restraining order request.

We continue to wish Wendy well.