Wendy Williams' Brother Tommy Refutes Reports, Says He 'Hasn't Seen' Signs of Dementia: 'It's All Physical' [Video]

Over the weekend, reports circulated concerning Wendy Williams’ health.

Reporter Toine The Don told “The Ricky Smiley Morning Show” that Wendy was battling serious health issues and was confined to a wheelchair which he attributed to information disclosed by Wendy’s brother, Tommy Williams Jr.

“It is being reported that the 57-year-old talk show host has completely lost all blood circulation in her legs and in her feet,” said The Don. “They say the return to the show isn’t looking good right now…It’s also being reported that Wendy is suffering from the early stages of dementia. This is sad.”

Now that the reports have gone viral, her brother Tommy is speaking out directly. He says that Wendy has not been “displaying that type of behavior to the family.”

He continued:

“We haven’t had any alerts like that and I haven’t seen anything like that or have had conversations with her that would lead me to believe that. We routinely go up and check on Wendy even though we’re all down here in Florida. I try to make it up there and my dad speaks with Wendy frequently. So no, we don’t have any concerns concerning her mental state. It’s all physical.”

This isn’t the first time Tommy has been associated with conflicting reports about his famous sister. Earlier this year, Tommy alleged that Wendy had been lying to the public about the timeline of their mother’s passing and skipped her funeral. Wendy called him out on-air.

A few weeks ago, Wendy was seen in the streets of New York City being pushed around in a wheelchair.

Whatever’s going on with her health — we wish her a full recovery!