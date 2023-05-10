Wayans’ Family Comedy ‘Poppa’s House’ and Others Ordered To Series At CBS

CBS has ordered three shows, “Matlock,” “Elsbeth,” and “Poppa’s House” to series for the 2023-2024 broadcast season.

via: Deadline

The network has handed series orders to Matlock, starring Kathy Bates; The Good Wife spinoff Elsbeth; and the Wayans family comedy, which now is known as Poppa’s House.

The trio will air during the 2023-24 season and will be joined by Tracker, starring Justin Hartley, which formerly was known as The Never Game and was ordered to series in December.

CBS isn’t specifying episode orders, particularly given the current writers strike, but given that all three come from its own studio, the network can be flexible.

It comes after CBS made some space for new titles after axing East New York and True Lies on Tuesday, though it reversed its decision to cancel S.W.A.T., instead bringing the drama back for a seventh and final season.

Poppa’s House is a multi-camera comedy starring Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr.

Wayans plays legendary talk radio host and happily divorced Poppa, who has his point of view challenged at work when a new female co-host is hired, and at home where he finds himself still parenting his adult son, played by Wayans Jr., a brilliant dreamer who is trying to pursue his passion while being a responsible father and husband.

Essence Atkins plays Ivy and Tetona Jackson stars as Nina.

CBS Studios produces. Kevin Hench is exec producer, who co-wrote the pilot with Wayans, who also exec produces alongside Wayans Jr. Andy Ackerman directed and exec produced the pilot, while Kameron Tarlow is the producer at Wayans Jr.’s Two Shakes Entertainment overseeing the project.