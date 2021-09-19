Watch: Wild Fight Breaks Out During Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” Performance at iHeartRadio Music Festival

The girls are fighting.

Olivia Rodrigo performed a set during the iHeartRadioMusicFestival over the weekend and a few ladies in the audience couldn’t help but throw hands.

via Complex:

As the 18-year-old singer sat down at a piano to play her No. 1 hit “Drivers License,” a fight broke out in the audience, with two women exchanging blows near the stage.

The altercation has since gone viral, as one of the woman appears to get the best of the other, connecting on several punches before a man appears to break up the incident.

Released in May, Rodrigo’s debut effort earned 295,000 equivalent album units to top the Billboard 200 chart, with 72,000 album sales and 218,000 SEA units. Sour would reclaim the top spot on the albums chart four more times this summer, earning a fifth nonconsecutive week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 following its vinyl LP release in August.

Rodrigo also notched the top slot on both Spotify’s Top Global Songs of Summer and Top U.S. Songs of Summer lists with her second hit single “Good 4 U,” which tallied over 600 million streams globally between May 29 and Aug. 22.

Watch the fight below.