Watch What Happened When the Two Michelle Williams Finally Met [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 4 hours ago

After years of confusion and questions about whether they’ve crossed paths, actress Michelle Williams finally met singer Michelle Williams.

After years of being mixed up and asked if they’ve met each other, Michelle Williams, the actress, met singer Michelle Williams, after watching the Destiny’s Child star in the Broadway musical adaptation of the 1992 dark comedy, Death Becomes Her, Thursday night at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in New York City.

In an adorable video shared to the 45-year-old singer’s Instagram, Williams sat in her dressing room as she pretended to sign autographs on pictures of the five-time Oscar nominee — pictures sent to her by a fan who had confused her for the actress just last month.

She then made the reveal, panning the camera over to the other Williams.

“Who should I make it out to?” the actress asked, as Williams joked, “Would you make them out to meeeee?”

“Finally,” the songstress captioned the clip.

A video was also snapped of the moment they met, with a fan in the audience capturing the equally excited Williams-es giddily jumping as they met and chatted for the first time.

“Michelle Williams meets Michelle Williams for the first time after years of being mistaken for each other,” pop culture X account, Pop Crave, captioned the video.

Michelle Williams meets Michelle Williams for the first time after years of being mistaken for each other. pic.twitter.com/Y5NU3Gt1o9 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 18, 2025

While the pair both rose to fame in 1990s, Williams as a member of Destiny’s Child and Williams, 44, as the star of Dawson’s Creek, for decades audiences have confused the two for one another — so much so that it’s becoming a running joke on Abbott Elementary, with Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) hilariously confusing the singer for the TV and film star.

The line has gotten even more blurry for the pair in real life, with the Grammy-winner launching her acting career and the Emmy-winner singing in multiple projects, including her run as Sally Bowles in the 2014 Broadway revival of Cabaret.

Just last month, the Destiny’s Child alum hilariously shared that she received a “phenomenal” letter from a fan who apparently believed she was the other Michelle Williams — aka the Oscar-nominated actress.

Proceeding to share the contents, Williams said the fan, who wrote in from Germany, appeared to have gotten her confused with the other star who shares her name.

“‘Dear Michelle Williams, I hope this letter finds you in great spirits. My name is Phillip, and I have been an avid fan of your incredible performances in both film and theater,'” Williams read. “‘Your work in movies like Blue Valentine, Manchester by the Sea [and] The Greatest Showman has moved me and many others, showcasing your exceptional talent.'”

“‘I am writing to kindly ask if you would consider signing the enclosed photos I have of you. Having your autograph would mean so much for me and my daughter as we admire your artistry,'” Williams read, noting that Phillip also praised her performance in the Broadway show.

“Phillip, thank you so much. Thank you, Phillip,” Williams said before hilariously showing off the photos Phillip sent her to sign.

It’s unclear if the actress signed the photos Phillip sent during their meeting Thursday night, but we’re hoping he gets an autograph from both Michelles!

via: TooFab

