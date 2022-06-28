Watch: Wendy Williams Is Lining Up Guests for Her Upcoming Podcast, Says It'll Make Her 'More Money' Than TV [Video]

Wendy Williams’ show is over and she’s already moving on to her next venture — a podcast.

According to her manager Will Selby, Wendy is leaving TV in the dust right now and is already lining up big name guests — like Snoop Dogg and Fat Joe — for her upcoming podcast.

She’s also, according to her manager, spoken with the Kardashians and a member of the Trump family about appearing on the show.

Last night, Wendy was spotted out and about in New York and spoke about her upcoming plans.

Take a look:

We wish Wendy the best in her recovery.