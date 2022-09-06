Watch: Marriages Get Tested and Martinis Get Thrown in the Dramatic 'Real Housewives of Potomac' Season 7 Trailer [Video]

‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ season 7 trailer has arrived and it was certainly worth the wait!

via People:

Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Dr. Wendy Osefo and Mia Thornton will all once again star, though they will be joined by a blast from the past: RHOP O.G. Charrisse Jackson Jordan, who was a Housewife on the show’s first two seasons.

This time, Charrisse will be an official Friend of the show. Jacqueline Blake, one of Mia’s close companions, also joins the show as a Friend.

Judging from the trailer, there will be plenty of drama this coming seasons, including a series of questions surrounding some of the Housewives’ marriages.

It starts with Karen, who last season renewed her vows to husband Ray Huger in honor of their 25th wedding anniversary and this season was seen “sneaking out of town with someone who wasn’t Ray,” according to Candiace.

It could be that Ray is okay with that. “In our marriage, you said I could have eye candy,” Karen says to Ray in the trailer.

Robyn has her own concerns about extramarital affairs ahead of her upcoming second-time-around nuptials to former husband Juan Dixon. “I wanted to talk to Juan about getting a prenup,” she says, before asking a legal consultant, “Are there clauses about infidelity?”

For his part, Juan appears to be confused, asking, “Why are you mentioning it now?”

Ashley and Gizelle also have questions about Candiace’s husband Chris Bassett. “[At] 2:40 in the morning, I get this DM from Chris,” Ashley tells Robyn, pointing to a message he sent her on Instagram that read, “Shoulda come to the W” — the hotel restaurant he manages. “Who were you at the W with?” Ashley wonders. “Not your wife!”

Gizelle then tells Robyn her concerns about Chris. “Many a married man have tried me, and I felt like, he was tryin’ to see if I was with it,” she says. “He’s a sneaky link!”

“You want to say that my husband made you feel uncomfortable?” Candiace later asks Gizelle, who responds, “100 percent.”

That accusation doesn’t sit well with Candiace. “Gizelle is dead to me!” she says as Chris insists, “I didn’t do anything.”

And then there’s Ashley’s ongoing relationship to husband Michael Darby, which has been a hot topic since the series debuted in January 2016. The pair briefly separated in 2017, then reunited and had two children together before she announced in April that they were separating again.

While Candiace boasts in the trailer she “elevated in a place that excludes [Ashley’s] crusty ass-grabbing husband,” Michael may not be out of the picture just yet when Ashley reveals the two are buying a house together.

“This is not no damn divorce,” says Karen, with Gizelle adding, “You don’t buy a house with a man you are divorcing.”

It’s clear walking away from their eight-year marriage is harder for Ashley than she might be ready to admit. “I’m going to be responsible for the well-being of these two kids,” she cries, after admitting she’s having a hard time reaching Michael. Luckily she has her loved ones to lean on, as one tells her, “If anybody doesn’t want anything to do with his family, I can’t say he’s a good man.”

Plenty more is going on with the Potomac Housewives, including a rift between Mia and Dr. Wendy that escalates to a martini toss, a shouting match between Karen and Charrisse, and questions of whether Gizelle is sleeping with Peter Thomas, the ex-husband of Real Housewives of Atlantastar Cynthia Bailey.

Here’s Bravo’s official descriptions for what fans can expect this season:

Gizelle Bryant is inching closer to becoming an empty nester, but it’s bittersweet. Her oldest, Grace, received her driver’s license and is ready to hit the road, while twins Adore and Angel are turning 16 and will be leaving the west wing soon. Gizelle is also “in these streets” dating and rekindling a romance with someone from her past but finds herself entangled in drama involving another housewife’s husband.

Karen Huger is looking and feeling better than ever with some “tweaks.” Her choices have left Ray questioning the motives behind her refresh. He worries the vanity procedures could have a negative impact on their daughter, Rayvin.

Ashley Darby recently separated from Michael, and her main focus is motherhood with a little TikTok on the side. She’s looking for a new home for herself and her boys but with Michael’s help, which makes the women question if she wants to be free of him.

Robyn Dixon and Juan are finally engaged, and everyone is expecting a wedding any day now … everyone but the Dixons, who have mastered the art of procrastination. While getting married is not a top priority for Robyn, getting a prenup is, as she is now the primary breadwinner in the family.

Candiace Dillard-Bassett is busier than ever with a successful music career, but if she wants babies in the future, she has to act now. She has begun the journey with freezing her eggs, but along the way there are a few hiccups. Chris has taken a new job that is taking up a lot of his time, and an allegation from some of the women makes waves in their marriage.

Dr. Wendy Osefo continues to teach, serve as a political analyst on national cable news and run her candle business. She now wants to open a Nigerian-themed lounge. Eddie thinks she has too much going on and needs to focus on her health and her family. Can she juggle it all and maintain her sanity?

Mia Thornton implies on social media she has cancer and then reveals she needs further testing to determine if she has cancer. The back-and-forth has the ladies questioning what is true.

Former housewife Charrisse Jackson Jordan returns as a friend and voice of reason that most of the ladies welcome except for Karen, who mysteriously goes out of her way to avoid her.

Jacqueline Blake joins as a Friend. She and Mia are so close that one might think they are sisters, but some unusual behavior has the ladies wondering what the real story is.

‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ premieres October 9 on Bravo.