Watch: Kerry Washington Pays Tribute to Michael K. Williams at 2021 Emmys [Video]

Kerry Washington presented the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series on Sunday night at the 2021 Emmys.

Although Michael K. Williams didn’t win, the late actor was honored with a tribute before the winner was announced.

via Complex:

“The nominees for this next award astounded us with each of their uniquely remarkable, memorable performances this past year. But I’d like to take a moment to mention one nominee in particular, Michael K Williams,” Washington said. “Michael was—so crazy to say, was—a brilliantly talented actor and a generous human being who has left us far too soon. Michael, your excellence and artistry will endure. We love you.”

She continued, sharing that “I know you are here because you wouldn’t miss it.” While Williams was nominated for his work in Lovecraft Country, the award ended up going to The Crown’s Tobias Menzies.

Washington later took to Twitter to continue to share love with Williams, writing that it was an “honor” to honor him on stage during the awards.