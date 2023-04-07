Watch Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams in MTV's Female-Led Stoner Comedy 'Pretty Stoned ' Trailer [Video]

MTV is kicking off the 4/20 festivities a little early this year, debuting its latest original movie Pretty Stoned on Wednesday, April 19 (8/7c).

via: Page Six

Kandi Burruss and Porsha Williams steal the spotlight in Page Six’s exclusive preview of MTV’s new female-led stoner comedy, “Pretty Stoned.”

The Atlanta-set film follows two dueling co-workers: Stella (Pretty Vee), a proud stoner with no commitment to her job and Darcy (Paris Berelc), an overachiever focused on her career.

The two women must join forces when they find themselves in trouble after one of them disposes $20,000 worth of pot from a drug Queen Pin and her henchwomen.

Burruss, 46, plays Mrs. Thompson, the fabulously wealthy mother of Tabatha “DreamDoll” Robinson’s character, Meena, Darcy’s girlfriend.

Meanwhile, Williams, 41, is among a group of celebrity cameos, also including D.C. Young Fly and Navv Greene.

Both “Real Housewives of Atlanta” stars took to social media to express appreciation for their roles in “Pretty Stoned.”

“Im so excited!” Burruss and Williams enthused last week in nearly identical Instagram posts, encouraging fans to “spark up” with them while watching their female-led flick.

“So many great people are a part of this project,” the ladies added. “Can’t wait for you to watch!”

“Pretty Stoned” is the latest addition to MTV’s library of 4/20 movies.

“How High,” “How High 2” and “Half Baked” are set to air on MTV as part of a movie marathon leading into the premiere of “Pretty Stoned” on April 19 at 8 p.m. ET, with an encore the following night at 9 p.m. ET.

The stakes are high, but #PrettyVee & @parisberelc are EVEN HIGHER in #MTVPrettyStoned ? Light up a little early – and don’t miss MTV’s newest original stoner comedy, April 19th at 8p ET on MTV! pic.twitter.com/mqKwLQax5w — MTV (@MTV) April 6, 2023