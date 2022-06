B. Scott made their late night debut on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Thursday night.

They sat down with special guest host Sean Hayes for a chat about growing up on a farm, moving to LA, their first viral video involving a naked Shemar Moore, interviewing celebrities, and becoming friends with Mariah Carey.

Get into the interview below: