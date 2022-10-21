'Vogue' Says It Has 'No Intention' of Working with Kanye West in the Future

‘Vogue’ is the latest entity to distance itself from Kanye West.

via Page Six:

A Vogue spokesperson told Page Six exclusively on Friday that neither the magazine nor its editor-in-chief Anna Wintour intend to work with Kanye West again after his anti-Semitic rants and support for the White Lives Matter cause.

Wintour, 72, has had a long and close relationship with the rapper-turned-designer, 45. She first invited him to her annual Met Gala in 2009 before featuring him and now-ex-wife Kim Kardashian on the cover in 2014 after their wedding.

Just last month, Wintour modeled the Yeezy founder’s new sunglasses line in press images sent out to promote the shades — even after he publicly bullied Kardashian online about their children.

And then on Oct. 4, Wintour sent her longtime close pal, Baz Luhrmann, to film the reconciliation between West and one of her editors, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, after he mocked her fashion sense because she criticized him for wearing a White Lives Matter T-shirt at his Paris fashion show.

But on Friday, sources told us the fashion royal is finally ready to cut the Grammy winner loose after he made a series of stunning threats against Jewish people, and then aggressively doubled down on them after he was given the opportunity to apologize.

“Anna has had enough,” an insider told us, adding, “She has made it very clear inside Vogue that Kanye is no longer part of the inner circle.”

It’s unclear exactly what that will mean in practice — whether, for example, Vogue’s website will just not carry images from his fashion shows — but at the very least, it seems as if he’ll no longer be welcome at the Met Gala and that he won’t be featured on the magazine’s cover again.

Also on Friday, haute couture fashion house Balenciaga said that it will no longer work with West.

Good. Everyone should be done with Kanye West.