Vivica A. Fox Dubs Kevin Samuels' Death 'Karma' For Constantly Insulting Black Women

Vivica A. Fox has little to no sympathy in the wake of Kevin Samuels’ untimely passing. Weighing in on the controversial YouTuber’s shocking death in a new episode of “Fox Soul”, the actress called it a “karma” for having “insulted” black women “on a consistent basis.”

via: HotNewHipHop

“This man was a hypocrite, in my honest opinion. He really was. I didn’t find anything about him to be healing. He insulted African-American women on a consistent basis,” she said.

Fox continued: “I hope this is teaching folks a lesson about the karma that you put out, the negativity that you put out in the world. That when karma comes knocking at your door, she mind not be so kind. So, the fact that he keeled over real quick and was supposedly with a woman that we don’t yet know the nationality, rest in peace.”

Her comments come after T.I. recently demanded that people stop criticizing the controversial figure, over the week.

“The shit is fucking a travesty of justice,” the rapper said on Instagram at the time. “I can’t stand it, I can’t stand it. I ain’t gon’ let y’all bully this dead man. We gon’ let this man rest in peace.”

“Whatever he did, he did it and [he’s] gone,” he added. “He got away with it, fuck ya. That’s between him and God. Him and the Lord gon’ have to deal with it. You ain’t got no heaven or hell to put him in.”

An official cause of death has not been revealed for Samuels; however, a police report mentions that he began experiencing chest pains before his passing. A 911 call from the day of his death also revealed that the woman he was with at the time tried to get him help.