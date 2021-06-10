Viral TikTok Monkey Dies After Complications With Anesthesia [Video]

TikTok star Georgie Boy aka George the Monkey passed away this week during what was supposed to be routine visit to the vet.

via Complex:

The black-capped capuchin amassed over 17 million followers in under two years, largely for videos where he excitedly opened packages and studied their contents.

“We have devastating news. George went to the vet for a regular check-up on his teeth. During, there were complications with the anesthesia, starting a long fight for his life,” George’s owners, who live in Texas, confirmed a TikTok video. Through the fight, George was sent thousands of thoughts and prayers with the hope that he would make it. On June 7th at 4pm Central, Georgie Boy passed away.”

They called George “a light when things seemed dark,” and “a reminder of the love that exists in all of us.

We were rather fond of George’s viral videos. RIP Georgie Boy.