Viola Davis to be Honored With Cannes 2022 Women In Motion Award

Viola Davis, the Oscar, Emmy and two-time Tony-award-winning actress and producer, is set to receive Kering’s Women in Motion Award at the Cannes Film Festival.

via Variety:

The award, which is presented by François-Henri Pinault, Kering’s chairman and CEO, along with the Cannes Film Festival’s executive director Thierry Fremaux and president Pierre Lescure, will pay tribute to Davis’s activism and

achievements during the glamorous Women In Motion gala dinner on May 22.

Since its launch in 2015, the Women in Motion program has been rewarding and highlighting women’s unique contribution to culture and the arts, and their role in helping to transform our vision of the world through their work.

Previous honorees include Jane Fonda in 2015, Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon in 2016, Isabelle Huppert in 2017, Patty Jenkins in 2018, Gong Li in 2019 and Salma Hayek in 2021.

Davis recently became the most-nominated Black actress in the history of the Academy Awards. She’s a four-time Oscar nominee and went on to win best supporting actress in 2017 for “Fences.” She was previously nominated for her work in the films “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “The Help,” and “Doubt.” Davis also played the well-respected attorney Annalise Keating on ABC’s “How to Get Away with Murder” in 2020, as well as played former First Lady Michelle Obama in the Showtime series “The First Lady,” which she also executive produced under her JuVee Productions banner.

A committed activist, Davis has also been pushing for greater inclusion in the film industry and gender equality.

In addition to her fight for the rights of women and minorities, Davis has also been involved with the campaign against undernutrition Hunger Is since 2014, and with the No Kid Hungry campaign, of which she is a spokesperson since 2020. She plays an active part in many fundraising events, helping schools in the state of Rhode Island where

she grew up.

Davis recently published her autobiography, “Finding Me” which is already ranking as a New York Times bestseller. A personal account written during lockdown, the book reveals her childhood in an underprivileged environment, growing up with what would seem were insurmountable odds.

Give Viola ALL of her things — she deserves!