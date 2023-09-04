'The View' Star Sara Haines Not Ready to Walk Over Co-Hosts' Bickering, Says ABC

Don’t expect any shake-ups at the The View just yet.

Shell-shocked Sara Haines admits feeling “sad” and “annoyed” during her recent summer break from The View — but she has no plans to walk away from production despite sources claiming the ABC show is taking a toll on the co-host’s mental health, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources told this outlet that there is no truth to the rumors the TV newswoman, who served as a correspondent on Good Morning America and Today, is a “walking bag of nerves” due to the alleged daily drama kicked up by talk show castmates Sunny Hostin, 54, Whoopi Goldberg, 67, and Joy Behar, 80.

In fact, it’s the opposite. Haines and her co-workers have been on hiatus since early August.

Haines, who shares kids Alec, 7, Sandra, 5, and Caleb, 4, with her lawyer hubby Max Shifrin, has previously opened up about her “postpartum depression and anxiety.”

Rumors began to swirl when the National Enquirer claimed that Haines “never knows from one day to the next what personality any of the women will bring to the table and where the attacks are going to come from.”

The tipster also alleged the 45-year-old star was telling pals The View’s bickering co-hosts are “wearing her down” and while “the show has made her a household name — but it’s getting harder to get out of her house to go to work in the morning.” However, the four griping gals have re-upped for another season, and RadarOnline.com is told Haines has no plans to move on.

A spokesperson for ABC scoffed at the rumors, telling this outlet: “This is ridiculous and just not true. Sara and her fellow co-hosts are excited to return for a new season of the show, which they’ve all helped to make the most-watched daytime talk show for the third year in a row.”

This comes after untrue reports that producers were ready to put the gabfest to rest. Despite the show slightly changing after the recent death of co-creator Bill Geddie.

The View has faced several scandals over the years with its stars. Longtime host Whoopi Goldberg was suspended in an anti-Semitism flap last year after declaring the Holocaust wasn’t about race.

The late Barbara Walters, who created the concept of the syndicated show, was accused of assaulting ex-ESPN reporter Sage Steele.

According to Steele, the alleged incident happened in front of staggers and producers backstage at The View when the sports gal appeared on the show in 2014. She claimed that Walters “elbowed me and it pushed me back into the wall and the trash can.”

Walters never got to tell her side of the story. She died in December 2022 at 93.