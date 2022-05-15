Video Shows Lyft Driver Kick Passenger Out of Car After She Makes Racist Comment

Jackie thought she was getting in a Lyft and was free to spew her racist rhetoric because her driver was white — but her driver wasn’t having it.

via Complex:

In the dashcam-recorded clip shared to Facebook, driver James W. Bode can be seen letting a woman into his vehicle at 10:37 p.m. on Friday night, before she asks if he’s a “white guy.” He says he picked her and her partner up from a pub and grill in Catasauqua, Pennsylvania before she made the “racist” remark to him.

“You’re like a white guy?” she says in the video. “You’re like a normal guy, like you speak English?”

Bode then asks the passenger to “get out of the car,” before he tells her that what she said was “completely inappropriate,” and asks “what would be the difference” if a person of color was sitting in the front seat.

The woman, who he identified as Jackie, then asks if he’s “serious” when someone else enters the car to call him a”fucking asshole” and threatens to punch Bode in the face. The other passenger then yells a racial slur and tells Bode to “get the fuck out of here.”

“You guys are racist fucks,” Bode says to them.

In his Facebook post, he explains that he filed a police report “because of the assault threat” that the male passenger made toward him.

“If you make me feel uncomfortable, I will absolutely do the same especially in my car or property,” he wrote. “Yes they were made aware I was recording, yes I have postings in my car indicating such.”

As you can see in the video, the woman has been identified — as well as the restaurant she owns. Thanks to this video, Jackie’s life will never be the same. Shoutout to the driver.