Vic Mensa Launches First Black-Owned Cannabis Venture In Illinois[Video]

After an almost-two-decade-long affair with the plant, Chicago rapper, actor and activist Vic Mensa has launched a legal, equity-focused cannabis company of his own, 93 Boyz.

via: Vibe

According to a press release, the equity-focused business will lead community efforts as well as supply legal weed products to eligible consumers.

93 Boyz’s mission is to reinvest into the communities and individuals that have been historically and disproportionately affected by outdated laws, prejudices, and assumptions regarding cannabis consumption, and elevate the underserved, while also lifting spirits via the headiest product available in the state.

“Selling weed was my first hustle. It taught me work ethic, entrepreneurship, and funded all of my first music projects,” explained Mensa in a statement.

He continued, “As someone with a lifelong experience of anxiety and depression, it’s amazing to be able to help people facing those and other issues while working with something I love. The war on drugs has had a devastating impact on my community, and yet our representation in the cannabis industry is less than 2%. 93 Boyz is changing that narrative while combining high quality, tastemaker weed with socially conscious initiatives.”

One initiative the 93 Boyz brand has joined is Books Before Bars, which is dedicated to providing books to underserved Illinois prison libraries and providing inmates with potentially transformative resources. The brand was founded in collaboration with SaveMoneySaveLife, the Chicago rapper’s non-profit.

93 Boyz has also partnered with aer?z, the largest aeroponic cannabis cultivator in the world, to provide sustainable and environmentally friendly products from plant to person. Products include premium flower eighths, premium pre-roll, and strain-specific vape cartridges, from Sativa, Indica, and custom hybrid blends.