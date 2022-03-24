Verzuz Announces Easter Matchup Between Mary Mary and BeBe & CeCe Winans [Photos]

Spring is upon us and it’s time to usher in a new season of Verzuz.

via: Revolt

Big news for fans of the Verzuz series — the Swizz Beatz and Timbaland-led brand has revealed a partial schedule for the rest of the year, beginning with a matchup between gospel greats Mary Mary and BeBe & CeCe Winans. The head-to-head will take place this Easter (Apr. 17).

It’s been 11 years since Mary Mary released their sixth studio LP Something Big, a top ten success on the Billboard 200 that contained 12 cuts and additional assistance from Warryn Campbell. In addition to a continued life of touring, both members (and sisters) Erica Campbell and Tina Atkins-Campbell liberated subsequent solo albums, the most recent being Help 2.0 and It’s Still Personal in 2015 and 2017, respectively. Meanwhile, the Winans siblings dropped their ninth album Still in 2009. In 2019, BeBe released Need You 2019, while CeCe unveiled a live album titled Believe for It just last year.

As revealed via the aforementioned schedule, Verzuz also announced a Mother’s Day special (without mentioning who is involved) and a “Fight Night Music” special that will pit Cypress Hill against Onyx. The latter will take place in conjunction with a series of boxing matches provided by Triller. The rest of the schedule is mostly blurred out, with a “V-Series Live Show” happening in June.

Mary Mary and BeBe & CeCe Winans’ Verzuz will follow the brand’s Valentine’s Day Special with Anthony Hamilton and Musiq Soulchild. Prior to that was December’s now-iconic battle between Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia, which, despite some early heated moments and a short delay due to physical conflict courtesy of Bizzy Bone, proved to be a major success that’s become a fan favorite.



Check out Verzuz‘s upcoming schedule and flyer confirming Cypress Hill and Onyx’s head-to-head below. Presumably, we’ll be getting plenty of information on the listed events sooner than later.