Vanessa Williams Takes Lead Role in London West End Play ‘The Devil Wears Prada,’ With Music by Elton John | lovebscott.com

Vanessa Williams has been cast as the formidable fashion magazine editor Miranda Priestly in Elton John’s new musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada.

via: Variety

“The Devil Wears Prada” is a new musical based on the hit 2006 film and bestselling 2003 novel. It features an original score by Olivier and Tony Award winner Elton John (“Tammy Faye,” “Billy Elliot: The Musical,” “The Lion King”), direction and choreography by three-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell (“Kinky Boots,” “Legally Blonde,” “Pretty Woman,” “Hairspray”), lyrics by singer-songwriter Shaina Taub (“Suffs”) and book by Kate Wetherhead (“Ever After,” “Submissions Only”),

The story follows fresh out of college, aspiring journalist Andy who scores a job at the prestigious Runway magazine working for fashion’s most powerful and terrifying icon – editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly. Sacrificing her personal life to meet Miranda’s impossible demands, Andy finds herself seduced by the glamorous world she once despised.

The production features set design by Tim Hatley (“Life of Pi,” “Back to the Future”), costume design by Gregg Barnes (“Some Like It Hot,” “Legally Blonde”), lighting design by Bruno Poet (“The Tina Turner Musical,” “Frankenstein”), sound design by Gareth Owen (“Come From Away,” “& Juliet”) and casting by Jill Green CDG.

“The Devil Wears Prada” is produced by Tony Award winner Kevin McCollum (“In the Heights,” “Avenue Q,” “Rent,” “Six,” “Mrs. Doubtfire”), Rocket Entertainment/David Furnish (“Tammy Faye,” “Billy Elliot: The Musical”) and Jamie Wilson (“Mrs Doubtfire,” “Ain’t Too Proud,” “Sister Act The Musical”) and presented by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical. The production comes to London following a developmental run in Chicago in 2022.

Williams said: “Bringing Miranda Priestly to life in the West End is an absolute dream come true. Gird your loins, folks.”

Meryl Streep played Priestly and Anne Hathaway Andy in the 2006 film.

The production will play at London’s Dominion Theatre from October 2024. It will play a preview engagement in summer at Theatre Royal Plymouth prior to opening in the West End in October.