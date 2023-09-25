Usher Announces ‘Coming Home’ Album Release Date Amid Super Bowl Halftime Show News

Usher’s Vegas residency may be coming to an end, but Sin City hasn’t seen the last of him. In February 2024, the musician will take the stage as the featured headliner during the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime show.

via: Billboard

Coming Home, the Atlanta superstar’s ninth studio set, will arrive the same day as his Super Bowl Halftime Show on Feb. 11, 2024. This marks Usher’s first new album since 2016’s Hard II Love, which peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200. He also teamed up with Zaytoven for the eight-track project, A, in 2018.

Coming Home will feature Usher’s previous 2023 release “Good Good,” featuring Summer Walker and 21 Savage. The track reached No. 12 on Billboard‘s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop songs chart. The upcoming album’s artwork features a shirtless Usher holding a peach behind the back of his neck. The set is currently available for pre-order on Apple Music.

“I’m coming home, I’m back with my team,” Usher told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, noting that he’s working with Antonio “L.A.” Reid. “Even when you see the artwork, you will understand it. When you see the peach. You get it. You understand where I’m from and what we’re doing.”

Usher added, “More than anything, it’s a celebration of music. Coming home in many other ways as you get more acclimated. When I put out more records and also to put more visuals, actually begin to really understand it. But I think that it is something to be celebrated.”

In addition to his new album, Usher will take the stage at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium to perform the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show. “It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before,” the singer said in a statement. “Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”