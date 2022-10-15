US Dept. of Education Beta Testing Student Loan Forgiveness Application NOW Open

The Biden administration has opened the application process for Americans seeking student debt relief in a beta period starting Friday evening.

via: New York Post

Applications were being accepted at StudentAid.gov to help the department refine its process ahead of the official launch of the Biden administration’s student debt relief program.

Forms submitted during the beta testing period will be accepted and do not need to be resubmitted when the department launches the final program, the department said.

A department spokesperson told CNBC that “this testing period will allow the department to monitor site performance through real-world use, test the site ahead of the official application launch, refine processes and uncover any possible bugs prior to official launch.”

The White House has continuously declared the application will roll out sometime in October, but has yet to set an official date.

