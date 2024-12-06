UnitedHealthcare CEO Murder Suspect Has Fled New York City, Police Believe

BY: Walker Published 23 mins ago

The manhunt for the suspect who fatally shot UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan is expanding beyond New York City.

New details in the still-unidentified suspect’s astonishing escape were revealed by NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch and Chief of Detectives Joe Kenny in a CNN interview Friday.

Footage showed the masked gunman walk into a Port Authority bus center near 178th Street and Broadway about an hour after shooting Thompson in cold-blood in front of the Hilton hotel in Midtown, according to Kenny and sources.

The interview also revealed fresh details about the shooter’s path through Manhattan after the slaying.

After shooting Thompson along West 56th Street, the gunman rode a bicycle up Sixth Avenue and onto Central Park’s Center Drive, police have said. D

Kenny said the shooter exited Central Park, still on the bike, near West 77th Street.

Video footage later showed him walking near West 86th Street and Columbus Avenue, before he hopped into a cab that took him to the bus center, according to Kenny.

The revelation the suspect may have left New York City dovetails with investigators’ increasing belief that the assassin came from out of town to murder Thompson, sources told The Post.

The masked man seen in surveillance footage from the killing — and smiling chillingly in the sole image of his face — likely had no ties to the Big Apple, explaining his apparent days-long stay at an Upper West Side hostel, sources said.

Tisch, during the CNN interview, called the image from the hostel showing the suspect’s face — which sources said only happened because he was flirting with a receptionist — the “money shot.”

“He’s been traveling and walking around the streets of New York City largely in a mask, with his face covered,” she told CNN. “We had to go through lots of video evidence to get that one money shot with the mask down.”

Investigators believe the suspect arrived in the city Nov. 24 on a bus on an Atlanta-to-New York City route, sources said.

He checked into the hostel with a fake New Jersey ID and paid cash, the sources said.

Police have been checking the city’s airports and bus and train stations in the belief that the suspect fled the city, perhaps to return to the still-unknown location where he lives, the sources said.

via: New York Post

