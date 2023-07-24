Unarmed Black Man Attacked by Police Dog in Ohio After Surrendering to Authorities [Video]

Newly released footage from an Ohio traffic shop revealed that police allowed a K-9 to attack a unarmed Black Man — after he’d already surrendered.

via: NBC News

A Motor Carrier Enforcement inspector with the Ohio State Highway Patrol tried to stop Jadarrius Rose, 23, who was driving a semi-tractor trailer, because it “was missing a left rear mud flap,” according to an incident report. Rose was traveling westbound on U.S. Route 35 and failed to stop for the inspector and troopers who were called in for help.

Troopers deployed tire-deflating devices called stop sticks on Rose’s vehicle twice before it came to a stop on U.S. Route 23.

Rose told a trooper who was instructing him to get out of his vehicle that he was on the phone with 911, according to the incident report.

“After several times of being ordered to exit the vehicle, the suspect exited the vehicle from the driver’s side door,” the incident report said. “The driver was given orders to get down on the ground and the suspect would not comply.”

Rose can be seen on video released by the highway patrol standing in front of troopers with his hands in the air.

A Circleville police officer who has a dog can be heard telling Rose to “go on the ground or you’re gonna get bit.” Meanwhile, a trooper with the highway patrol tells Rose to “come to me.”

It is then that the Circleville police officer, identified as “R. Speakman,” deploys his K9.

“Do not release the dog with his hands up!” a trooper can be heard yelling multiple times before Speakman releases the dog.

The video shows the dog running toward Rose, who comes to his knees as Speakman releases the dog.

Video appears to show the dog biting and pulling Rose by his arm as he screams loudly.

“Get it off!” Rose screams repeatedly.