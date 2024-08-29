Tyrese Says Comments About Terrence Howard and Colorism Were a 'Misunderstanding': 'That Man Did Not Take One Role From Me' | www.lovebscott.com

Tyrese Gibson told Shannon Sharpe that there was a big ‘misunderstanding’ when it came to how the public received comments he made about Terrence Howard stealing roles from him due to colorism.

via Complex

When the Club Shay Shay host asked Tyrese about those remarks, the actor and singer called them “bullshit.”

“That’s a misunderstanding,” Tyrese said around the 1:47:00 hour mark. He then joked, “Now this is algorithm Shannon.”

When Sharpe continued to prod, Tyrese said, “I never said that, you twisted my words. I got no problem with that lightskin man. I ain’t clearing up shit,” which prompted Shannon to laugh.

“‘Cause I’m not talking about that Black man and I don’t want my words to be twisted and misunderstood,” Tyrese continued. “That man did not take one role from me. I said, specifically, that long before it was cool to be blue-black in Hollywood, everybody lightskin or on the spectrum had way more opportunities going towards them than us. I never said he took one specific role from me. They never said, ‘Tyrese or Terrence.’”

Back in 2021, Gibson opened up about losing out on roles due to colorism. He also specifically named Howard in his comments to Leah’s Lemonade.

“Terrence Howard has no idea how many roles that I was about to book and they went with him because he’s the lighter-skinned Black man with the green eyes,” the 45-year-old said at the time. “It’s crazy to me, like, I’m No. 1. I’m the star. I’m this blue-black, you know, all of the things that I was laughed about in the ‘hood.”

